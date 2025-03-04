Cycle for Survival returns to raise cancer awareness Cycle For Survival, the fundraising movement to fight rare cancers is returning for more indoor cycling events in New York City starting March 5th. Thousands of participants in multiple locations will pedal to raise money for groundbreaking research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Since it began in 2007, Cycle For Survival has raised more than $400 million. Supporting crucial research for cancers like thyroid, ovarian, and pediatric cancers. Participants from the Scarlett Fund, Scarlett and Jennifer James, preview the event and explain what got them involved.