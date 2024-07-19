Watch CBS News

Comedy legend Bob Newhart dies at age 94

Bob Newhart, a comedy legend of TV and film, has died at the age of 94. He was a mild-mannered accountant before he became a mild-mannered comedian, loved by all generations. CBS New York's Maurice DuBois reports.
