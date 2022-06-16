Watch CBS News

CBS2 volunteers hit the beach for Community Day

Members of the CBS2 team hit the beach Thursday as part of our #BetterTogether initiative. Our parent company, Paramount Global, hosted a Community Day. CBS2's John Elliott shows us how volunteers stepped up to help.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.