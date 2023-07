CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell one-on-one with Yusef Salaam Yusef Salaam garnered more than 60% of the vote for the District 9 City Council seat in Central Harlem in the June primary. He spent seven years in prison, accused of a rape he didn't commit as part of the now-exonerated Central Park 5. CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell shares more of her wide-ranging conversation with the candidate, who used his personal plight as a platform. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3XwA94Z