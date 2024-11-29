Watch CBS News

Car stolen with child in backseat in Queens

A little girl was in the backseat of a car that was stolen in Queens on Friday afternoon. Her mother was just steps away when it happened. As CBS News New York's Derick Waller reports, the little girl is OK and back with her family.
