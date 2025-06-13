Watch CBS News

Bronx store goes viral for $4 mystery packages

A Bronx store has gone viral after re-selling packages from retailers like Amazon and Walmart for just $4. What's the catch? Customers don't know what's inside. CBS News New York's Erica Lunsford reports.
