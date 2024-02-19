Watch CBS News

"Boredom buster" toys for kids

If parents are looking for ways to keep kids entertained that doesn't involve a smart phone or tablet, we've got you covered. Marissa Silva, editor-in chief at The Toy Insider, stopped by to talk with CBS New York's Mary Calvi and John Elliott.
