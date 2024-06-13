Watch CBS News

At least 1 injured in Long Beach shooting

At least one person was injured when shots were fired near an LIRR station in Long Beach on Thursday. Police say the mayhem unfolded after hundreds of young adults descended onto the beach. CBS New York's Lori Bordonaro reports.
