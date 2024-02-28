Watch CBS News

Asylum seekers found living in Bronx store

For the second time this week, asylum seekers were found living in a New York City store. First in the Queens, and now the Bronx, and it turns out, both businesses are owned by the same person. CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.