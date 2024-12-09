Appeals court refuses to block law that would ban TikTok TikTok's future in the U.S. is still up in the air and that's because a federal appeals court refused to block a law that will ban the app in January. The current law says that TikTok's parent company "Bytedance" must sell the app or face being banned. TikTok was hoping to prove to the courts that the ban is unconstitutional and violates first amendment rights. CEO of cybersecurity company "Black Cloak," Chris Pierson, explains how the ban could playout.