Actress Michelle Trachtenberg dies at age 39

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," has died at age 39. She was found unresponsive at her Midtown Manhattan apartment. CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
