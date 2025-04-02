Watch CBS News

Actor Val Kilmer dies from pneumonia at age 65

From blockbuster leading man to captivating character actor, Val Kilmer did it all. The big screen icon is being remembered after dying from pneumonia at age 65. CBS News New York's Jessica Moore looks back at a legendary career in Hollywood.
