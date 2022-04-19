Watch CBS News

A behind-the-scenes look at "Top Gun: Maverick"

Tom Cruise has the need for speed once again. Nearly 36 years after the original, "Top Gun: Maverick" lands in theaters May 27. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier has a behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated movie.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.