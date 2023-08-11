Watch CBS News

93-year-old woman killed in Queens fire

A 93-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Queens on Friday. It's not clear what sparked the flames, but investigators found an e-bike at the multi-family home. CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3OvmIOP
