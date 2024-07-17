Watch CBS News

89-year-old woman randomly attacked in NYC

An 89-year-old stand-up comedian is one of the latest victims of random assault in New York City. She said she was walking home after a morning swim when someone sucker-punched her in the face. CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to the victim.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.