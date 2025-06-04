Watch CBS News

3 FDNY first responders honored for heroic rescues

Three FDNY first responders were honored Wednesday for their bravery during two heroic rescues. CBS News New York's Natalie Duddridge spoke with them at the annual FDNY Medal Day at City Hall.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.