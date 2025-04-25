Watch CBS News

2016 video of "Diddy" assaulting Cassie can be shown during trial, judge rules

Friday, a judge ruled a 2016 video showing Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel can be shown during trial.
