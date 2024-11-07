Watch CBS News

2 homeowners sentenced in deadly Long Island fire

Emotions ran high in a courtroom Thursday as the owners of a Long Island rental home were sentenced for their role in a deadly fire that killed two young women. CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan was there as the homeowners learned their fate.
