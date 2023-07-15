Watch CBS News

2 fatally shot inside New Jersey nursing home

Two people in their 70s were fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic incident inside a New Jersey nursing home Saturday. CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian reports. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3K1ntxD
