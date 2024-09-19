Watch CBS News

11-year-old boy dies while subway surfing in NYC

An 11-year-old boy died Monday after subway surfing in New York City. CBS News New York's Ali Bauman spoke exclusively to the boy's uncle, who says he's made subway surfing videos himself and now vows he'll never do it again.
