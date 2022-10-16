Watch CBS News

11 injured in carbon monoxide incident in Newark

Nearly a dozen residents in an apartment complex are recovering after a carbon monoxide exposure. It's an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you, but luckily everyone was safe Saturday night. CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.
