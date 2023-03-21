Watch CBS News

10 people charged in Irvo Otieno's death

A grand jury has indicted the 10 people charged in the death of Irvo Otieno, a mentally ill man who suffocated to death earlier this month while in law enforcement custody in Virginia. Nicole D'Antonio reports.
