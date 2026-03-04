NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani responds to Sid Rosenberg's hateful remarks

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded Tuesday to hateful comments made by radio host Sid Rosenberg.

In a post on social media Monday, Rosenberg called Mamdani an "America hating, Jew hating, Radical Islam cockroach running our once beautiful city."

Rosenberg made the comments while calling on President Trump to stop complimenting the mayor.

Rosenberg appears to have since taken down the post.

Mamdani addressed the remarks Tuesday.

"Muslims in this city for almost as long as we have been in this city have had to deal with those with power and platform dehumanizing us. And to be called animals, insects, to be called a jihadist mayor, to be called a cockroach, this language is both painfully familiar to me as a Muslim New Yorker, but also as someone who was born in East Africa," Mamdani said. "Is is difficult to hear, but there is a reminder that the silence that often greets this kind of bigotry, this kind of Islamophobia is what allows it to fester, the temptation to treat it as politics as usual ... I am not ashamed of who I am. I am not ashamed of my faith. I am not ashamed of being the first Muslim mayor in the history of our city. And there's no amount of racism that will change that I lead or the commitment that I hold to each and every New Yorker in this city. "

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and City Council Speaker Julie Menin were among those who denounced Rosenberg's comments. Schumer said the remarks were "dangerous and dehumanizing" and "a disgusting display of bigotry and Islamophobia that should receive universal condemnation." Tisch called the remarks "inappropriate and deeply harmful." Menin called them "beyond the pale." The Council on American-Islamic Relations called them "vile" and "unacceptable."