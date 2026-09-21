Mayor Zohran Mamdani, President Trump meet, agree to continue discussion on making NYC more affordable

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Trump held a high-profile meeting in New York City on Monday.

It marked the third time they have met, but the first at Gracie Mansion. Last November, not long after the mayoral election in the city, Mamdani visited Mr. Trump at the White House, and did so again in February.

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speak to the media after meeting in Manhattan on Sept. 21, 2026. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

At that meeting, the mayor pitched the president a massive housing project in Queens that would only be possible with billions in federal aid, adding a mock-up of a Daily News front page featuring the headline "Trump To City: Let's Build" was revealed.

Mamdani said the topic of building affordable housing was discussed again on Monday, though few specifics were revealed.

The main takeaway was the two leaders have decided to continue their dialogue on the topic of improving the lives of New Yorkers, a theme Mamdani said has been discussed every time he and the president have met.

Mamdani and Mr. Trump stood side by side at a news conference that followed their meeting. The mayor gave an update on his Queens housing pitch, a proposal that would involve building the largest rail deck in the world over Amtrak's Sunnyside Yard in Queens, and then building 12,000 units of housing on top of that.

It's a project that was last proposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration.

"We spoke about Sunnyside Yards," Mamdani said. "It's a real pleasure that just today we agreed to set up a new level of that conversation between our housing and operations team at City Hall and the White House team, because what were speaking about is 12,000 homes, 30,000 jobs."

"When we met at the White House, the mayor brought that up, the possibility of doing Sunnyside Yards," Mr. Trump said. "It's a very, I would say it's a very federal-oriented job. You're going to need a lot of federal approvals and probably some federal money to do it, but it has always been a great location."

The mayor and the president also said they discussed immigration, though no specifics were revealed.