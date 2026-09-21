NYC under Gridlock Alert Days during U.N. General Assembly

New York City is under several Gridlock Alert Days during the United Nations General Assembly in Midtown Manhattan.

The city's Department of Transportation announced the alert is in effect Monday through Friday. These days happen when traffic is expected to be at its slowest and most congested.

Thousands of presidents, prime ministers and diplomats will be in town, making it a high-security event.

Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across Manhattan.

"NYC DOT traffic data shows that average motor vehicle speeds in Midtown during U.N. General Assembly week are historically their slowest of the year: less than four miles per hour, whereas Midtown traffic normally averages between four and six miles per hour," a news release stated.

CBS News New York

There will be numerous street closures from Sunday to next Saturday.

First Avenue will be closed from 41st to 48th Streets

44th to 47th Streets will be closed between First and Second Avenues daily

Each day until about 9 p.m., 42nd Street will close from First to Second Avenue, and the 42nd Street exit of the FDR will be blocked off

Vehicles requiring access to Tudor City can enter via 41st and 43rd Streets

Transportation officials encourage people to use the bike lane tunnel to bypass busy intersections around the United Nations headquarters. They also advise using regional rail lines, the subway, bus system, ferries and walking.

"New York City always welcomes the UN General Assembly with open arms, but we encourage the public to seek non-driving modes of transportation that week, on the remaining 15 Gridlock Alert Days, and year-round," said Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn.

The next Gridlock Alert Days will happen in November.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed their increased security measures for the conference Thursday.

New Yorkers can expect to see more police officers and a larger law enforcement presence around the U.N. building and on the East Side in particular.

Tisch said she is expecting "multiple protests every day." Heavy weapons teams, aviation and harbor units, the bomb squad and K-9 units are just some of the specialized teams that will be helping with security.