Mayor Mamdani defends plan to combat antisemitism after criticism from Jewish groups

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is defending his plan for combating antisemitism in the face of strident criticism from a number of high-powered Jewish religious and community groups.

When Mamdani unveiled his initiative, he did it with a video that never mentioned the many times he's criticized Israel and its prime minister.

Jewish groups say that contributes to the rise in antisemitic incidents.

"How do you feel about the fact that they're saying that your rhetoric has fanned the flames of antisemitism? Because some people, when they hear attacks about Israel or about Zionism, they feel it sort of normalizes the ability to attack Jews. And I wonder if you feel that you need to dial back in order to create a calmer environment in New York City," CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer asked Mamdani on Wednesday.

"I think criticism of a prime minister, criticism of government policy is distinct from bigotry of a people," he said. "And what my job is to ensure is not only that we are proud of being the most Jewish city in the United States of America, but that we also make this a city where Jewish life can continue to flourish."

The mayor's plan includes security funds for synagogues and Jewish community groups, educational programs about the Holocaust, and investments in programs to prevent hate violence before it occurs.

Mamdani's strategy for reducing hate crimes against Jews was met with criticism from the UJA-Federation, the Jewish Community Relations Council, and the New York Board of Rabbis.

In a joint statement, they said the mayor's plan "fails to address a central issue that the mayor himself has perpetuated: rhetoric that demonizes and delegitimizes Israel inevitably leads to the targeting of Jewish New Yorkers."

The mayor, a vocal critic of Israel who has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal, says his views have nothing to do with plans to keep New York City's Jewish populaiton safe.

"Frankly, you know, when it comes to criticism of the Israeli prime minister or the Israeli government, that has no bearing on our responsibility to keep Jewish New Yorkers safe," Mamdani said.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman also spoke of the mayor's rhetoric.

"He still hasn't denounced global intifada. The whole thing's a joke," Blakeman said.