NYC Mayor Mamdani unveils multimillion-dollar plan to combat antisemitism

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled a new zero-tolerance strategy to combat antisemitism that focuses on education and protection.

The mayor released a video Tuesday about the multimillion-dollar initiative, which he called the city's first plan to combat antisemitism.

It comes just days after Yom Kippur and as crimes against Jewish New Yorkers make up more than half of the hate crimes recorded so far in 2026.

"This is not only unacceptable, it's something we all have an obligation to change, and City Hall will lead the way," Mamdani says on the video.

The plan focuses on crime prevention, education and seeks to celebrate Jewish life. Millions will be allocated to upgrade security at synagogues and nonprofit organizations. It will also fund public education campaigns.

City workers will receive training in understanding the Jewish experience. The Mamdani administration will also work with public schools to address complaints of discrimination and expand opportunities for students to visit the Holocaust Museum.

The plan will also invest $2 million to complete the Queens Holocaust Museum, and $2.5 million will be invested in the Center for New Jewish Culture in Central Brooklyn.

Antisemitic hate crimes have increased by 8%, accounting for 53.9% of all hate crimes. Meanwhile, the Jewish community makes up just 10% of city residents.

The action also comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clashed with the mayor about the safety of the Jewish community.

"Since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York," Netanyahu previously said.

Several Jewish organizations, including the UJA-Federation of New York, released a joint statement about Mamdani's plan.

"While the Mayor's plan has a number of positive elements, including some increased security funding for Jewish institutions and expanding proven programs, it fails to address a central issue that the Mayor himself has perpetuated: rhetoric that demonizes and delegitimizes Israel inevitably leads to the targeting of Jewish New Yorkers," part of it reads.

The Anti-Defamation League New York/New Jersey issued a statement on social media, taking issue with what it says is the city's lack of urgency.

"@NYCMayor Mamdani's antisemitism strategy finally landed and only confirms what we already knew: this mayor does not treat the hate facing Jewish New Yorkers as an emergency and refuses to acknowledge the different shapes it takes. Since he took office 271 days ago, ADL has recorded hundreds of antisemitic incidents in NYC, nearly 40% of which were related to Israel.

"After throwing out the IHRA definition on his first day in office, nine months later, his signature strategy still refuses to replace it with any working definition of antisemitism. He has looked the other way as flags glorifying terror groups have been flown outside synagogues, a deliberate act meant to intimidate families walking in to pray, and as crowds gathered outside houses of worship voicing support for the same groups. At the same time, he continues prioritizing his anti-Israel agenda over the basic promises he made to Jewish New Yorkers.

"Our expectations have not changed: zero tolerance for antisemitism and extremism in city government, real protection for Jewish institutions, a clear and formal definition of antisemitism that the city actually uses, and city contracts, pensions and procurement kept free of ideological boycotts. ADL will keep tracking and fighting antisemitism in New York City and across the country, whether or not this mayor is willing to do the same."

In the announcement, Mamdani also reminded New Yorkers of the contributions made by members of the Jewish community.

"Leonard Bernstein filled cavernous theaters with awe. Clara Lemlich won rights that protest workers to this day. Kleinfeld Bridal dressed us for our most special days. And Katz's has fed us for more than a century," he said.

The plan follows a five-point legislative package proposed and passed by Council Speaker Julie Menin. It included a dedicated antisemitism hotline with $1.25 million allocated to the Museum of Jewish Heritage. The money is for expanded Holocaust education, private school security camera reimbursements and community security training.

Former Mayor Eric Adams established the first Office to Combat Antisemitism in May 2025.

Read the mayor's plan