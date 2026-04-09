Mayor Mamdani announces most NYC 2-K programs will operate all day, year-round

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said most of the city's 2-K seats will operate on a full-day and full-year schedule.

Mamdani announced on Thursday that the program will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 260 days a year, replacing the traditional 180-day school calendar.

"For many families working nine to five, an eight to three program isn't going to cut it. For too long, parents have been forced to choose between their livelihood and their children, or to drain their savings just to make it through the workday. That ends now," the mayor said.

Providers can still offer a 2-K program aligned to the school calendar. He said full-day and full-year care is not a requirement for a family to accept a seat.

Last week, Mamdani released a video with rapper Cardi B promoting the 2-K program and launching a jingle competition.

2-K program rollout

Mamdani and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced areas in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn will receive the first 2-K seats.

Hochul said the state will fully fund the first 2,000 free child care seats for 2-year-olds. It will also pay for the first two years of the program and is prepared to spend up to $425 million next year.

Applications will open on June 2.

Here are the districts included:

Manhattan's School District 6 : Washington Heights, Inwood, Hamilton Heights, and parts of Manhattanville

: Washington Heights, Inwood, Hamilton Heights, and parts of Manhattanville School District 10 in the Bronx : Fordham, Belmont, Norwood, Marble Hill, Morris Heights, Riverdale, Spuyten Duyvil, Van Cortlandt Village and Kingsbridge, and parts of Kingsbridge Heights, Bedford Park, Mount Hope, Claremont-Bathgate and East Tremont

: Fordham, Belmont, Norwood, Marble Hill, Morris Heights, Riverdale, Spuyten Duyvil, Van Cortlandt Village and Kingsbridge, and parts of Kingsbridge Heights, Bedford Park, Mount Hope, Claremont-Bathgate and East Tremont Brooklyn's School Districts 18 and 23 : Canarsie, Rugby-Remsen Village, Brownsville and Ocean Hill, and parts of East Flatbush-Farragut and Prospect Lefferts Garden-Wingate

: Canarsie, Rugby-Remsen Village, Brownsville and Ocean Hill, and parts of East Flatbush-Farragut and Prospect Lefferts Garden-Wingate School District 27 in Queens: Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, Howard Beach and Rockaways, and parts of Lindenwood and Springfield Gardens North

Free child care center for NYC workers

The mayor also recently announced a new center is being built in the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building downtown.

It will provide full-day care for 40 kids ranging from 6 weeks to 3 years old. It will run from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All workers based out of the building are eligible, and any other Department of Citywide Administrative Services employees. Applications open April 30.