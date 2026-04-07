Zegras, Foerster each score twice as Flyers down Devils 5-1

Trevor Zegras and Tyson Foerster each scored twice, Dan Vladar made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers routed the New Jersey Devils 5-1 on Tuesday to bolster their playoff position with four games remaining.

The Flyers have won three straight and have six victories in their last eight contests. Their 92 points are four behind second-place Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers have vaulted into playoff position with an 11-3-1 mark since a 6-2 home loss to the Rangers on March 9.

Zegras opened the scoring at 1:56 of the first. The 25-year-old forward scored again on the power play at 3:38 — his career-best 25th goal — with assists to Jamie Drysdale and rookie Porter Martone, who scored his first NHL goal in overtime to lift the Flyers past the Bruins 2-1 on Sunday.

Cody Glass cut it to 2-1 at 11:24 of the first before Foerster scored at 2:46 of the second, then had his 13th goal of the season at 4:58. Matvei Michkov assisted both of Foerster's goals.

Zegras, who was acquired from Anaheim last June, also assisted on Foerster's second goal and is second on the Flyers with 65 points.

Nick Seeler added an empty-net goal to complete the scoring.

Vladar improved to 27-13-7 in his first season with the Flyers. His previous high for wins in a season was 14 with Calgary in 2022-23.

Philadelphia has missed the playoffs the last five seasons and seven of the last nine campaigns. They haven't played a home playoff series since 2018.

The Flyers have road games at Detroit and Winnipeg followed by home contests against Carolina and Montreal.

Jacob Markstrom made 13 saves in defeat for the Devils, who will miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons and parted ways with general manager Tom Fitzgerald on Monday.

Up next

Devils: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Flyers: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.