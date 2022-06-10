Yonkers set to receive 11,000 units of baby formula to help families through shortage

YONKERS, N.Y. -- The first shipment of baby formula meant to help residents in Westchester County is set to arrive.

Yonkers officials say more than 11,000 units of formula will be delivered Friday. They will be available at Stew Leonard's starting Saturday.

Meanwhile, there's new information about the plant at the center of the shortage. The company Abbot Nutrition and the FDA were reportedly warned twice about issues at the plant a year before a massive recall.

A former employee at the Michigan plant filed a complaint in February 2021, and a source says it was passed on to the FDA shortly after that. The plant shut down in February of this year after allegations of unsanitary conditions.

Abbot says it wasn't able to confirm the allegations from the original complaint.

Production resumed at the plant this past weekend.