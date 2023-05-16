Yonkers Police Department unveils new high-tech crime control center

YONKERS, N.Y. -- The Yonkers Police Department has unveiled a new high-tech center for law enforcement.

The new Motorola AWARE Crime Control Center integrates multiple technologies to help police do their jobs.

Among them are real-time video surveillance, license plate reader technology and data analytics.

"We're in a world where we have to do more with less, and this allows us to have a little more omnipresence. It allows us to be efficient. It allows us to have a snapshot in real time of what's going on in the community," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said.

The crime control center is operated by the members of Yonkers Police Crime Control Strategies Unit.