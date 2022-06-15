Watch CBS News
Crime

Yonkers police announce more than a dozen drug-related arrests as part of "Operation: Elm Sweep"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Yonkers police announce major drug bust
Yonkers police announce major drug bust 00:38

YONKERS, N.Y. - Yonkers police announced the arrest of more than a dozen suspects on drug charges. 

Investigators say they were all operating in the Nodine Hill neighborhood. 

Twelve people were arrested last week, and police are searching for two others. Officials say the suspects have extensive criminal histories. 

They're accused of selling narcotics. 

"Ninety nine point nine percent of the people who live in that community are law-abiding citizens who are held captive by these individuals," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said. 

Investigators say one of the suspects is a juvenile, and several of them are gang members. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.