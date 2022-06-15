Yonkers police announce more than a dozen drug-related arrests as part of "Operation: Elm Sweep"

YONKERS, N.Y. - Yonkers police announced the arrest of more than a dozen suspects on drug charges.

Investigators say they were all operating in the Nodine Hill neighborhood.

Twelve people were arrested last week, and police are searching for two others. Officials say the suspects have extensive criminal histories.

They're accused of selling narcotics.

"Ninety nine point nine percent of the people who live in that community are law-abiding citizens who are held captive by these individuals," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

Investigators say one of the suspects is a juvenile, and several of them are gang members.