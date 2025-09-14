Yonkers Marathon, 2nd oldest in U.S., returns for 98th race in Westchester County

The Yonkers Marathon kicked off Sunday morning in Westchester County, New York.

Organizers said nearly 2,000 runners were expected to participate in the 98th annual race.

It's the city's largest ever running event and the second-oldest marathon in the country.

What time does the Yonkers Marathon start?

The first wave of runners hit the ground at 8 a.m. Sunday.

There's something for everyone, with three separate races -- a 5K, half marathon and full marathon.

"I'm out here doing the 5K because my mom invited me, she does this all the time, so it's a good way to bond with family, and I'm glad to be here," one runner said.

"Our goal is just to finish, not necessarily to win," another runner added. "But we want to be a part of a bigger picture than ourselves right now. So we're pretty excited, we're going to get in, support Yonkers."

Yonkers Marathon 2025 route

The starting line is located in front of the Yonkers Riverfront Library.

The hilly course starts at Buena Vista Avenue and Dock Street, travels through the city along the Hudson River and then heads back downtown.

"I enjoy crossing that finish line, I take it all in," said one runner. "Even running the marathons, I take it all in. I'm not one of those runners that [has] tunnel vision. I enjoy it -- as exhausted as I am, I'll have fun doing it. I enjoy it, and I'll keep running as long as I possibly can around the country and around the world."

"I am not as motivated. I am focused on food," another runner added. "There is an Italian restaurant not very far from here, already mapped it out, and that's what I'm doing right afterward. My parking's right here, and I'm focused on all I've got to get through this, and then I've already got it mapped out. I'm all about the food."

