Yonkers City Council votes to extend term limits to 4 terms

Yonkers votes to extend term limits to four terms

YONKERS, N.Y. -- The Yonkers City Council voted Tuesday night to ease term limits and allow officials to serve four terms.

The 4-3 vote extended the 2018 law that allowed for three terms.

This new vote clears the way for Democratic Mayor Mike Spano to make another run. He's served for 12 years.

He told CBS2 Tuesday that if the council amended the law, he would consider another campaign.