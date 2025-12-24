Condemned Yonkers parking garage causes headache for car owners. Here's what inspectors found.

There is frustration for drivers who park at a condemned garage in Westchester County. They have until Friday to move their vehicles.

One man spent Christmas Eve searching for a place to safely store his motorbike, following the sudden closure of the garage at 30 Hawthorne Ave. in Yonkers.

"It has been rough, with only like two days notice," the man said.

Why the garage was condemned

City inspectors Joe Ferrotta and Pat Losco visited Wednesday to make sure cars were being allowed out but not in.

"I'd rather have the cars out, than have the thing collapse," Losco said, adding the danger is not imminent but real, nonetheless.

Losco said he condemned the garage three days ago after spotting multiple concerning conditions.

"Exposed rebar, cracking, extensive cracking throughout," Losco said.

New York requires owners to have their garages professionally inspected every three years and then file that inspection report with the local municipality. Yonkers say garage owner MPG did not file a report in the required time frame, and failed to get permits before starting repair work.

Resident's social media post gets action

Janique Breland's social media post showing falling concrete helped alert the city to conditions at the garage on Hawthorne Avenue. She said she's happy the post prompted a response and will move her car to a nearby garage, even though it's more expensive.

"I will pay the additional $60 to park my car where it's safe for me and my son, where I know I won't be trapped," Breland said.

Workers posted a sign saying renovations at the garage were about to start, but a government source said Yonkers won't be surprised if the owner ultimately decides to tear the garage down.

The garage owner did not respond to requests for comment.