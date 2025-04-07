Large boulder causes Yonkers building collapse on Saw Mill River Road

A large boulder slid down the side of a hill and caused a building to collapse on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers, New York.

First responders say it happened sometime overnight but was discovered around 7 a.m. Monday.

"First arriving units found a massive collapse at the south side of the structure behind me. It appears that a large boulder that was embedded in the hillside behind that let loose, took out the rear wall, which resulted in the two-story southern portion of the building collapsing," Yonkers Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Chris DeSantis said on the scene.

The remains of a Yonkers building after a collapse on April 7, 2025. Image obtained by CBS News New York

DeSantis said the recent April showers may have caused the boulder to come loose. Fortunately, there was no one inside the building and no one was hurt.

"The building was unoccupied at the time, thank God," he said. "If it occurred during the day, that area of the building is normally occupied by a number of workers. So, luckily, it happened at night when the building was unoccupied."

Photos from the scene appear to show what's left of the building that has been demolished. The area is roped off, and the road is closed in both directions.

A large boulder caused a building to collapse Monday, April 7 on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers, New York. Tony Aiello / CBS News New York

"In the collapse area, there are still some unsupported areas, so that will have to be taken down carefully in the near future, piece by piece, to avoid causing any further damage to the remaining portion of the structure," DeSantis said.

He said crews are also cleaning up what he described as a minor oil spill.

"Once we have that cleaned up and we finish putting absorbent down, then we'll reopen the roadway. The premise will be condemned as a precaution until they get a structural engineer to evaluate it and they begin the process of removing the debris," he said.

