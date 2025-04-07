NYC area dealing with another day of rainy weather. Here's a look at the week ahead.

Rain, rain, go away. The damp, dreary weather sticks around the NYC area for at least one more day Monday.

We saw a range of rainfall over the weekend -- from more than 2" across parts of New Jersey, to less than a quarter inch across parts of the Hudson Valley. In fact, we've had at least a trace of rain every day this month, so we're ready for a pattern change.

What's the weather like today?

Unfortunately, you'll need to keep the umbrella handy today, as on and off showers are expected. In between the rain, expect lots of clouds and highs in the 40s — that's normal for early March.

Rainfall totals look to average between a quarter and half an inch, with some locally higher amounts. The highest elevations north and west could also see around 1 inch of snow accumulate on grassy surfaces.

The showers will gradually exit tonight, with dry conditions by dawn. With the winds picking up around then, it will only feel like the 30s and 20s.

Tuesday is looking like a windy day, with gusts around 45 mph, if not stronger. Pair that with temperatures in the 40s, and it will never feel warmer than the 30s. Bundle up!

As for Wednesday, it will be sunny and calmer, but still brisk.

