Judge, Rice hit early homers off Ragans as Yankees beat skidding Royals 7-0 for 3-game sweep

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Ben Rice went deep for the fourth straight game in the second and the New York Yankees beat the reeling Kansas City Royals 7-0 to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday following a long rain delay.

Ryan Weathers (1-2) bounced back from allowing four homers to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday and permitted five hits in 7 1/3 innings for his first win with the Yankees. The left-hander struck out eight and walked one.

Trent Grisham added a three-run homer in the fifth for the Yankees, who went deep nine times in the series and won the final two games by a combined 20-4 margin after their previous five victories were decided in the final at-bat.

After the start was pushed back 2 hours, 45 minutes, Judge gave New York a 2-0 lead against Cole Ragans (0-4) by belting a first-pitch curveball onto the netting above Monument Park in center field. Judge's 425-foot drive was his sixth homer in eight games and fifth in the first inning this season.

Rice batted leadoff for the first time this year and gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead by sending a fastball into the right-field seats for a solo shot. It was his eighth homer, one behind Judge for the team lead, and his third off a left-handed pitcher this season.

Judge and Rice became the third set of Yankees teammates with at least eight homers each through the first 22 games of a season. Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra did it in 1956 before Judge and Anthony Rizzo also achieved the feat in 2022.

Ragans tied a career high by allowing seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. The left-hander also issued a career-high eight walks and allowed four hits.

Kansas City lost its seventh straight and for the 10th time in 12 games. The Royals also lost their 11th consecutive game to the Yankees since Game 2 of their 2024 AL Division Series.

Salvador Perez was back in Kansas City's lineup after getting a rare day off Saturday and went 0 for 4.

Up next

Royals: RHP Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.48 ERA) opposes RHP Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.49) in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Orioles on Monday.

Yankees: RHP Luis Gil (0-1, 7.00 ERA) opens a three-game series at rival Boston on Tuesday.