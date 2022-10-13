Watch CBS News
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday

NEW YORK - Thursday night's Yankees game has been postponed because of expected heavy rain.

Game two against the Guardians will now be played Friday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. 

If you have tickets for Thursday night, hold onto them. They will still be good for Friday's game. 

Yankee Stadium gates will open to fans Friday at 11:30 a.m. 

Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. pitch.

New York won Tuesday's opener of the best-of-five series 4-1, and the rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2.

With the rainout, the teams could play four days in a row.

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to be played in Cleveland this weekend. If Game 5 is needed, it will be played Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against Houston or Seattle.

Nestor Cortes (12-4) was scheduled to pitch Game 2 for the Yankees and 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (13-8) for the Guardians.

