Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day 02:49

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.

fa-red-alert-new-8.png
CBS2

Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. 

skycast-futurecast-rainfall-nam-1.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-95.png
CBS2

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 7:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.