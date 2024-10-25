Yankees-Dodgers is a baseball rivalry for the ages. Here's a look back.

NEW YORK - The 2024 World Series should be another classic, just like every other time the Yankees and Dodgers have met in the fall classic.

It's the longest and richest World Series rivalry. The Yankees vs. the Dodgers is the Big Apple vs. Tinseltown. East Coast vs. West Coast.

The rivalry goes all the way back to when it was the Bronx Bombers against "Dem Bums," as part of New York's big three, along with the New York Giants.

The Yankees have beaten the Dodgers in eight of their 11 World Series matchups, including the first five.

Once the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles, the rivalry was less frequent and evened out, with the teams splitting the four meetings.

New York Yankees designated hitter Reggie Jackson slams a home run for the Yankees the seventh inning of the first World Series game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 1978. AP

The Yankees beat the Dodgers in the 1977 and '78 fall classic. In 1981, it was the Dodgers getting revenge.

"A special time for both teams"

A rivalry with so many memories will add another to the ledger, and this year's Yankees can't wait to add their name to the list.

"It's pretty cool. They just had some highlights on in the clubhouse of all the past meetings, how they've gone. You see the list of players that were in these matchups, back and forth. It's something special," Aaron Judge said. "Last thing I saw walking out here was Reggie's three home run game. Pretty special, Mr. October. But just getting a chance to be a part of this, it's going to be fun. But we've got work to do."

From the past to the present, 2024 could be the greatest matchup of them all: Ohtani-Judge. Soto-Betts. The list of star power is long, so it's appropriate it starts in Los Angeles. It's a true blockbuster.

"I think there's a lot of great ambassadors to the game that are representing Major League Baseball that are going to be able to play on the biggest stage. So it's a win-win for everyone involved," Anthony Volpe said.

"This is a special time for both teams. Excited for both organizations. Excited for the game of baseball," Jose Trevino said.

Can the Yankees get the trophy back to the Bronx, or will the Dodgers make it back-to-back series wins over the Bombers?