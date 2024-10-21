Full schedule for Yankees-Dodgers 2024 MLB World Series

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers take the field later this week in the 2024 Major League Baseball World Series. The former neighbors and rivals will face off in the World Series for the first time in 43 years.

The Dodgers are seeking their eighth World Series title and second in five years. The Yankees are chasing their 28th title, but first since 2009.

History of Yankees-Dodgers in the World Series

The two teams have faced each other in 11 World Series, more than any other pairing. When the Dodgers were Brooklyn-based, the Yankees had a commanding 6-1 edge in World Series matchups. Since the Dodgers moved to Hollywood in the late 50s, the teams are even at two a piece. They last met in 1981.

New York is coming off its 41st American League championship, and Los Angeles off its 25th National League pennant.

When is Game 1 of the World Series?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series is on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The start time has not been announced, but the game will be televised on FOX.

The best-of-seven series starts with two games in Los Angeles, before heading to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Full schedule for 2024 World Series

Here's a look at the full 2024 World Series schedule, with the game times still to be announced.

Game 1

When: Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to watch: FOX

Game 2

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to watch: FOX

Game 3:

When: Monday, Oct. 28

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

How to watch: FOX

Game 4:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

How to watch: FOX

Game 5 (if needed):

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

How to watch: FOX

Game 6 (if needed):

When: Friday, Nov. 1

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to watch: FOX

Game 7 (if needed):

When: Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to watch: FOX

2024 World Series tickets on sale

World Series tickets are on sale and ticket prices are staggering. As of Monday, re-sale tickets for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium range from around $2,000 for seats in the upper deck in right field to over $37,000 to sit right behind home plate, before taxes and fees.

Re-sale tickets for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium range from around $1,500 for seats in the right field bleachers to over $18,000 to sit next to the Yankees' dugout.

Yankee Stadium also has a standing-room-only Pinstripe Pass for more than $1,000 that gets you inside and one drink, but no seat.