Giancarlo Stanton's grand slam lifts Yankees to another series win

NEW YORK -- Giancarlo Stanton hit a loud tiebreaking grand slam in the third inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday for their eighth win in 10 games to start the season.

Stanton gave the Yankees a 5-1 lead by with a 417-foot drive off Bowden Francis (0-2) that clanked against the facing of an advertisement below the second deck in left field. Stanton fell behind 0-2 in the count before turning on a 2-2 inside fastball and driving the ball 110.6 mph for his 11th career slam, his first since September 2022. He took a couple steps as he watched the ball, then flipped his bat.

Stanton also homered Saturday in a three-hit game that followed a 3-for-24 start.

The Yankees have won their first three series and are off to their best 10-game start since 2020.

Anthony Volpe had three singles and stole two bases in the eighth before scoring on a base hit by Oswaldo Cabrera. Juan Soto added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

New York starter Luis Gil walked Alejandro Kirk with the bases loaded in the third and Anthony Rizzo preceded Stanton's drive with a tying walk.

Fans in the crowd of 40,569 chanted derisively at plate umpire Ángel Hernández over some of his ball-strike calls. Gil was upset the bases-loaded walk and Gleyber Torres with a called third strike in the first after Francis appeared to step off.

Jake Cousins (1-0) got his first Yankees win and first major league victory since 2022, allowing an unearned run in the fifth on Bo Bichette's RBI double.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah (right shoulder inflammation) allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings in a rehab game for Class A Dunedin. Manoah threw 26 of 58 pitches for strikes. ... RHP Erik Swanson on the IL since March 25 with right forearm inflammation, struck out two in the fifth inning at Dunedin. ... RHP Jordan Romano (right elbow inflammation) threw 21 pitches in a simulated game and expects to appear in a minor league game this week. ... 1B/DH Joey Votto (right ankle) took defensive drills Saturday at the minor league complex in Dunedin.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (right elbow inflammation) will play catch in the next few days, possibly as soon as Monday. It will be his first time throwing since getting injured. ... INF DJ LeMahieu (bruised right foot) fielded ground balls at third base, made throws to first base and also did some light running between first and second.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (1-0, 2.25 ERA) opposes Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (0-2, 6.75) Monday night in Toronto's home opener.

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (0-1, 6.30) opposes Miami Jesús Luzardo (0-1, 4.35) in the opener of a three-game series. The game at Yankee Stadium was pushed back to the evening because of a solar eclipse.