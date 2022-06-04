Luis Severino combines on 1-hitter as Yankees beat Tigers 3-0

NEW YORK — Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to continue New York's run of outstanding starting pitching performances as the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the game's first pitch and the Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games since their only three-game losing streak this year May 22-23. Anthony Rizzo also went deep and Josh Donaldson lifted a sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who have outscored opponents 33-3 in their winning streak.

After Jameson Taillon retired the first 21 hitters Thursday night and Gerrit Cole followed by setting down the first 20 batters, the suspense ended early for Severino and it ended by mere inches.

Miguel Cabrera's 3,033rd career hit opened the second after Severino (4-1) needed just 12 pitches in the first.

Cabrera singled when his sharp liner glanced off the top of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa's glove and into left field for the slugger's fifth career hit off Severino.

The only other Tiger to reach against Severino was Derek Hill. Hill drew a one-out walk in the third but was thrown out trying to steal second during an at-bat to Jonathan Schoop — who ended Cole's perfect game.

Following Hill's walk, Severino retired the final 13 hitters. He struck out the side in the sixth, getting the final out after Willi Castro pulled a ball foul to right field and ended his outing by fanning Cabrera for the second time with his slider.

Severino struck out 10, getting his 11th career double-digit strikeout game and first since also getting 10 against Detroit on Aug. 31, 2018.

Severino's outing marked the ninth straight time a Yankee starter pitched at least six innings, their longest since also doing it in nine straight starts May 18-27, 2016. It also was the MLB-best 13th time a New York starter finished at least seven innings, one ahead of San Diego.

Michael King breezed through the eighth. Clay Holmes notched his eighth save, extending his career-high scoreless streak to 26 innings.

Detroit rookie Beau Brieske (0-5) allowed two runs on three hits in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (fractured right middle finger) threw a bullpen session Saturday. … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (sprained left ribcage) will throw a bullpen session Sunday and could begin a rehab stint if it goes well.

Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton went 1 for 4 after being activated off the injured list following a brief absence with a sprained right ankle.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.04 ERA) faces Detroit RHP Rony García (0-1, 4.70) in Sunday's series finale.