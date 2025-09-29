NYC subway shove victim confronts attacker in court as he's sentenced to 10 years

A man who shoved a woman onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack back in August 2023 was sentenced Monday.

Victim Yanan Xu was emotional as she spoke to attacker Samuel Junker in court. Junker followed her into a subway station near West Broadway and Chambers Street, shoved her onto the tracks without warning, and then ran off.

Xu suffered a broken leg.

Subway shove victim speaks out in court

"I am standing here today not because of an accident, but because of a sudden, violent act," Xu said.

Xu said she tried to get up three times as she heard the train coming.

"I only had one thought -- I may not be able to survive," Xu said. "Luckily, there were a few strangers who tried their best and helped me and pulled me up.

"Although I survived, my life was never the same," Xu added.

Xu said she suffered complications and psychological trauma, and still wakes up in the middle of the night.

"Every time when I walk into a subway station, I feel faster breathing and my heart beats faster," Xu said. "That act of violence tears away at my sense of security and safety."

Xu called for justice, and asked the judge to punish Junker to help prevent this from happening again.

Junker takes plea deal, apologizes in court

Junker, 43, was arrested after an officer recognized him from a wanted flyer. He took a plea deal, admitting guilt to one count of attempted assault.

Junker mostly kept his head down during court, but did speak briefly.

"My apologies run deeper than the ocean for how sorry I am to this innocent person," Junker said.

Prosecutors asked for a 12-year sentence, explaining what happed to Xu is every New Yorker's nightmare. The judge agreed, but sentenced him to 10 years, noting his mental health issues and that sometimes he's not compliant with his medication.

"I hope he seeks the help he needs while he's incarcerated," the judge said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg released a statement after the sentencing.

"Samuel Junker has been held accountable for shoving an innocent woman -- a wife and mother -- onto the tracks of a Lower Manhattan subway station in a brutal, unprovoked attack," Bragg said. "We will continue to treat acts of violence committed throughout our subway system with the seriousness they deserve, and I thank our prosecutors for their hard work."