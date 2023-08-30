Police: Woman pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack at Chambers Street station in Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police say a woman was shoved onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack Tuesday night in Manhattan.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the Chambers Street station on the 1, 2 and 3 lines.

Police said the 34-year-old woman walked down the stairs and turned the corner onto the platform when she was pushed onto the tracks.

She was able to pull herself back onto the platform, where medics were called. She was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury.

Officials said she did not come in contact with the third rail, and there weren't any trains approaching at the time.

Police said the suspect, believed to be a man in his 40s, ran up the steps and onto the street. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.