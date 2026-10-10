Woman dies, 3 others hurt in wrong-way crash on Staten Island

A woman was killed and three others were injured in a wrong-way crash on Staten Island early Saturday, police said.

The collision happened around 5:36 a.m. on the West Shore Expressway when a Kia Seltos driven by a 66-year-old woman collided with a Range Rover that was traveling the wrong way, according to police.

The 66-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity had not been released as of Saturday evening.

Authorities said a short time later, a Jeep driven by a 21-year-old woman who was traveling southbound struck the two damaged vehicles involved in the initial crash.

The 21-year-old driver and a 36-year-old woman were taken to a nearby hospital and were listed in stable condition. A 22-year-old man was also hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Police said everyone involved in the crash remained at the scene, and no arrests had been made as of Saturday. No additional information was immediately available.