World Trade Center Health Program funding suffers setback. Fire unions sound off on Congress' failure to act.

First responders who have 9/11-related illnesses suffer another blow

NEW YORK -- First responders who have 9/11-related illnesses have suffered another blow.

Funding for the World Trade Center Health Program past 2027 was excluded from the federal budget on Friday as Congress scrambled to avert a government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement, saying, in part, "Republicans must stand up for these heroes and pass 9/11 health funding once and for all when the new Congress begins."

"Get back into the capital and do your job," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul added in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Firefighters unions fume over the lack of action

Members of New York City's bravest gathered Sunday outside ground zero, alongside a Christmas tree decorated with the faces of 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001, a reminder to Congress the promise to never forget.

"It's unthinkable 23 years later we should be here on a 17-degree day, begging for funding to recognize people who did the work," said Jim Brosi, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association.

"Never forgetting involves passing the bills that will continue to fund the health care for sick and dying first responders," said Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York.

Fire union officials say they will continue to push for a permanent bill.

"To see that Congress would cut this out of all the spending in D.C. is not only shameful but insanely disappointing," Brosi said.

"You can't make America great again if you leave behind those who are sick"

Brosi says 130,000 people with 9/11-related illnesses rely on the program for financial aid. That includes his late father, Lt. Joe Brosi, who died of cancer after being exposed to toxins at ground zero.

"To take that away from somebody, to say you won't find it after, you know, what you exposed us to after, you know, what the job did is a disingenuous failure of government," Brosi's son said.

Fire union officials say more than 35,000 first responders have been diagnosed with cancer since 9/11, and without funding their health will remain in jeopardy.

"On average, we are losing three New York City firefighters every month," Ansbro said. "We know you can't make America great again if you leave behind those who are sick."