World Prematurity Day raises awareness around babies born early

NEW YORK -- Thursday is World Prematurity Day, a day to raise awareness about babies born early and offer support to their families.

One in 10 babies is born pre-term worldwide. It's the leading cause of death for children under the age of 5.

These tiny infants can face long hospitalizations and health complications throughout their lives.

Two doctors from the Valley Medical Group, Chair of Women Services Dr. Tia Welsh and Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Traci Burgess, sat down with CBS2's Cindy Hsu to discuss what's at stake for the mother and child, why some women are more at risk, and their advice to have the healthiest pregnancy.

CLICK HERE and watch the full video above for more information.

CLICK HERE for help get involved.