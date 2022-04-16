Watch CBS News

MTA station announcements recorded by children with autism to start playing Monday

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The MTA is celebrating World Autism Month with some unique station announcements.

Subway announcements voiced by children with autism will start playing on Monday.

Students from the Foundry Learning Center recorded the messages earlier in April.

World Autism Month is part of an effort to acknowledge and celebrate millions of people around the world living with autism.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 7:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

