MTA station announcements recorded by children with autism to start playing Monday
NEW YORK -- The MTA is celebrating World Autism Month with some unique station announcements.
Subway announcements voiced by children with autism will start playing on Monday.
Students from the Foundry Learning Center recorded the messages earlier in April.
World Autism Month is part of an effort to acknowledge and celebrate millions of people around the world living with autism.
